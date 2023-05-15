Recall Roundup: Thermometers, Target utility knives, Peloton bikes, recalls to know from last week

Here are the recalls you should know about from the week of May 8, 2023.

This edition of Recall Roundup features recalls announced between May 8 and May 12, 2023.

Food and drug recalls

Food and drug recalls this week include thermometers. The information was provided by the FDA and the USDA.

The recalls that don’t impact Michigan include:

Walnut brand thermometers recalled due to burn hazard

Type : Medical Devices

Reason : Potential for injuries, including skin burns & irritation

Company name : BearCare, Inc

Brand name: Walnut.

BearCare, Inc. is initiating a voluntary recall of its rechargeable Walnut Wearable Smart Thermometer (Walnut Thermometer) due to reports of injuries, including skin burns, by users. The Walnut Thermometer is an over-the-counter rechargeable device intended for continuous chest temperature monitoring of children ages 0-6 years which can be identified by its silicone exterior resembling a cartoon penguin. The product under recall was sold and distributed from December 2022 to April 2023 through Amazon.com, Walmart.com, and www.walnutcares.com.

More information is available on the USDA’s website, click here.

Consumer product recalls

Consumer product recalls this week include utility knives, snowmobiles, golf carts, cocktail shakers, kitchen cabinets, and exercise bikes. The information was provided by the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Utility knives sold at Target recalled due to laceration hazard

Name: Blue Ridge utility knives

Hazard: The recalled utility knife can become unlocked and the blade can protrude only while in the original packaging, posing a laceration hazard.

Remedy: Repair

This recall involves the Blue Ridge Utility Knife with a six-inch retractable blade. Model number BR922OU is printed on the back of the package. The knife is silver in color with the Blue Ridge logo printed on it. The packaging is blue and teal with an orange-and-white mountain logo at the top.

Consumers should immediately and carefully inspect the packaging containing the Blue Ridge Utility Knife to determine whether the blade tip is protruding through the package. Carefully remove the knife from the packaging, avoiding the blade tip, and discard the packaging. To apply the repair, secure the knife by retracting and locking the knife in the closed position. Once the knife is removed from the packaging, the knife can be used in typical fashion.

More information can be found on the CPSC’s website, click here.

Bombardier Recreational Products expands recall of snowmobiles

Name: Ski-Doo snowmobiles

Hazard: The fuel injector hose retainer screw can loosen and cause a fuel leak, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy: Repair

This recall involves Ski-Doo model years 2021 and 2022 snowmobiles equipped with 850 E-TEC and 850 E-TEC Turbo engines. The vehicles were sold in a variety of colors. Ski-Doo and the model name are printed on the side panels of the vehicles. The vehicle identification number (VIN) is on the decal located on the right-hand side of tunnel underneath the seat. Dealers can check for VINs included in this recall.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled snowmobiles and contact a Ski-Doo dealer to determine if their snowmobile is included in this recall and to schedule a free repair. BRP is contacting all known purchasers directly to coordinate the free repair with dealers to inspect and if necessary install a new E-TEC fuel injector hose retainer screw.

More information can be found on the CPSC’s website, click here.

Advanced EV golf carts recalled due to fall, injury hazards

Name: Advent 4F, Advent 4FL, Advent 6 and Advent 6L golf carts

Hazard: The golf cart’s front seat can become loose due to missing rubber grommets, posing fall and injury hazards to operators and/or passengers.

Remedy: Repair

This recall involves all Advent 4F, Advent 4FL, Advent 6 and Advent 6L golf carts sold from May 2020 through June 2022. The golf carts were sold in 4 and 6-seat configurations and in a variety of seat and body color configurations. The golf carts have the Advanced EV logo across the front cowl. Only units with serial numbers within the range of LTA0050000 through LTA0145000 are included in this recall. The serial number can be found on a metal plate located near the accelerator and brake pedals and begins with the letters “LTA.”

More information can be found on the CPSC’s website, click here.

World Market cocktail shakers recalled due to laceration hazard

Name: Gold Metal and Ribbed Glass Cocktail Shakers

Hazard: The glass cocktail shakers can crack and break during use, posing a laceration hazard.

Remedy: Refund

This recall involves Gold Metal and Ribbed Glass Cocktail Shakers, which were sold with a metallic-gold stainless steel lid. The cocktail shaker is made of glass with a subtle ribbed texture. The UPC number 26165837 is displayed on a sticker on the bottom of the shaker.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled cocktail shakers and contact World Market for a full refund. Consumers can return the product to a local World Market store or submit a photo of the recalled cocktail shakers and state that the product will be properly disposed of and no longer be used. No receipt is needed to receive a refund.

More information can be found on the CPSC’s website, click here.

American Woodmark kitchen cabinets recalled due to impact hazard

Name: Continental Cabinets and Hampton Bay Kitchen Wall Cabinets

Hazard: The cabinets can detach from the wall, posing an impact hazard.

Remedy: Repair

This recall involves Continental Cabinets Kitchen Wall Cabinets with model numbers CBKW3018, CBKW3030, CBKW3036, CBKW3612, CBKW3630 and CBKW3636. The recall also involves Hampton Bay Kitchen Wall Cabinets with model numbers KW3015, KW3018, KW3030, KW3036, KW3612, KW3630 and KW3636. The model names and numbers are printed on the product packaging or purchase receipt. The cabinets were sold in white, brown, gray and natural wood and range in size from 30 to 36 inches wide and 12 to 36 inches high. The recalled cabinets have a stamp on the back of the cabinet showing “BP300 KW1″ or “BP300 KW2″ and a date stamp of February 2022 through September 2022. Because the manufacturing and date codes are not visible once a cabinet is installed, American Woodmark will supply a free repair kit for any of the recalled cabinet models purchased from February 2022 through March 2023.

More information can be found on the CPSC’s website, click here.

2 million Peloton exercise bikes recalled due to fall, injury hazards

Name: Peloton Bikes Model PL01

Hazard: The bike’s seat post assembly can break during use, posing fall and injury hazards to the user.

Remedy: Repair

This recall involves Peloton Bikes with model number PL01. The Peloton Bike measures 4 ft. long x 2 ft. wide, and has an adjustable seat, handlebar, and screen, which tilts up and down to accommodate different heights. The Peloton name and the model number are displayed on the inside front fork, near the flywheel.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled exercise bikes and contact Peloton for a free repair. Peloton is offering consumers a free seat post that can be self-installed.

More information can be found on the CPSC’s website, click here.

