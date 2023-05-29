Recall Roundup: Meijer chocolate covered almonds, ice cream, other recalls to know from last week

Here are the recalls you should know about from the week of May 22, 2023.

This edition of Recall Roundup features recalls announced between May 22 and May 26, 2023.

Food and drug recalls

Food and drug recalls this week include chocolate-covered almonds and brown sugar chunk ice cream. The information was provided by the FDA and the USDA.

The recalls that don’t impact Michigan include:

Meijer recalls chocolate covered almonds due to undeclared milk allergen

Type : Food & Beverages, snack food item, allergens

Reason : Undeclared milk

Company name : Meijer

Brand name: Meijer Express, Frederik’s by Meijer

Meijer, in conjunction with its supplier, Lamontagne Chocolate Corp., is announcing a recall of Frederik’s Dark Chocolate Almonds and Meijer Express Go Cup Dark Chocolate Almonds because they may contain undeclared milk. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The recall includes stand-up pouches carried at Meijer stores and to-go cups carried at Meijer Express locations in Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, Kentucky, and Wisconsin. All date codes from both products are impacted. Meijer has not received any customer complaints or claims of illness associated with this recall to date.

More information is available on the FDA’s website, click here.

Van Leeuwen recalls Brown Sugar Chunk ice cream due to undeclared walnut allergen

Type : Food & Beverages, ice cream/frozen dairy, allergens

Reason : Undeclared walnuts

Company name: Van Leeuwen Ice Cream LLC

Van Leeuwen Ice Cream of Brooklyn, NY is voluntarily recalling 4,096 frozen 14 oz pints of its French Ice Cream product “Brown Sugar Chunk” because it contains an undeclared allergen, walnuts. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to walnuts run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The recalled products are distributed nationally in retail stores. The product comes in a 14-ounce reddish brown package with black lettering on the cup and lid, as reflected in the image below. The product is marked with lot number 23P102 (Best By Date April 12, 2025) which is displayed on the bottom of the pint. The recall does not apply to any other lot marking, best by date, or varieties of Van Leeuwen Ice Cream products.

More information is available on the FDA’s website, click here.

Consumer product recalls

Consumer product recalls this week include children’s activity tables, electric bikes, and clocks. The information was provided by the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Children’s activity tables recalled due to choking hazard

Name: Janod Sweet Cocoon Activity Tables

Hazard: The activity table contains a silver metal bell which can detach from its metal arch, posing a choking hazard to young children.

Remedy: Repair

This recall involves two models of Janod Sweet Cocoon Activity Tables for children 12 months and older. The rounded triangle wooden tables measure about 21 inches wide and 18 inches high. The toys on the table are made of wood and metal. The round table measures about 22 inches in diameter. The tables are multicolored with gray, pink, blue and white. The tabletop activities include a grooved track for vehicle play, a bell arch, a bead and wire maze, a shape sorter, gear activity and stacking activity. The model number J04402 or J04411 can be found on a label on the underside of the activity table.

More information can be found on the CPSC’s website, click here.

Preschool electric bikes recalled due to violation of federal lead paint ban, lead poisoning hazard

Name: The Preschool Electric Bicycles

Hazard: The paint on the recalled electric bikes contains levels of lead that exceed the federal lead paint ban, posing a lead poisoning hazard. Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health issues.

Remedy: Replace

This recall involves the Preschool front-loading electric cargo tricycle that seats up to six children on bench-style seats in the passenger area. The recalled bikes are painted with a yellow exterior and black interior color with a high-gloss finish. The recalled bikes have the Bunch logo on the side of the passenger box and were sold as The Preschool 2020 edition starting in 2020, The Preschool and then The Preschool 3.0. The rear half of the frame uses rectangular tubing and the handlebars are mounted on both the left and right side of the passenger box.

More information can be found on the CPSC’s website, click here.

The Good and the Beautiful issues recall of clocks, whiteboards due to laceration hazard

Name: The Good and the Beautiful Math 1 and Math 3 Boxes with metallic whiteboards

Hazard: The whiteboard attached to the boxes can become detached exposing sharp edges, posing a laceration hazard.

Remedy: Replace

This recall involves The Good and the Beautiful Math 1 and Math 3 boxes with metallic whiteboards. The boxes include lids with attached metallic whiteboards and labeled Math 1 or Math 3 on the lids, bottom, left side and right side. The Math 1 Box measures about 9 inches square and the Math 3 Box measures about 7 inches square.

Consumers should immediately take the recalled whiteboards away from children, discard them and contact The Good and the Beautiful to receive a free non-metallic replacement. Consumers should visit www.goodandbeautiful.com/math-1-quality-reporting/ for the Math 1 Box and www.goodandbeautiful.com/math-3-quality-reporting/ for the Math 3 Box to complete a form with their contact information. The Good and the Beautiful is contacting known consumers directly.

More information can be found on the CPSC’s website, click here.

