Recall Roundup: Target candles, waffle makers, mini fridges, other recalls to know from last week

Here are the recalls you should know about from the week of May 15, 2023.

This edition of Recall Roundup features recalls announced between May 15 and May 19, 2023.

Food and drug recalls

Food and drug recalls this week include chewable colostrum, pediatric drops, and ready-to-eat deli meats. The information was provided by the FDA and the USDA.

The recalls that don’t impact Michigan include:

Children’s chewable colostrum being recalled due to undeclared milk allergen

Children’s chewable colostrum being recalled due to undeclared milk allergen. (FDA)

Type : Food & Beverages

Reason : Undeclared milk

Company name: Nature’s Energy

Nature’s Energy of Pleasant Grove, UT is voluntarily recalling Children’s Chewable Colostrum because it may contain undeclared milk allergen. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

Nature’s Energy Children’s Chewable Colostrum products sold online at www.naturesenergy.com and www.amazon.com.

More information is available on the FDA’s website, click here.

Pediatric drops voluntarily recalled due to incorrect packaging

Pediatric drops voluntarily recalled due to incorrect packaging. (FDA)

Type : Drugs, Over-the-Counter Drugs

Reason : Device & Drug Safety/Mislabeling

Company name : NOVIS PR LLC

Brand name: G-SUPRESS DX

San Juan, PR, Novis PR LLC is voluntarily recalling Lot D20911 Exp 10/25 of G-Supress DX Pediatric Drops to the consumer level. Some cartons of the product have been found to contain incorrect product inside. Incorrect product inside is an anesthetic/analgesic and not a brand of Novis PR LLC.

Anesthetic/Analgesic product contains 60% ethyl alcohol and 5% benzocaine. There is a probability of serious adverse events with a product containing alcohol including alcohol toxicity.

More information is available on the FDA’s website, click here.

Ready-to-eat deli meat products recalled due to misbranding, undeclared allergen

Type : Food & Beverages

Reason : Misbranding and undeclared allergen

Company name: Sofina Foods Inc.

Sofina Foods Inc., a Markham, Ontario, Canada establishment, is recalling approximately 15,165 pounds of ready-to-eat mortadella deli meat products due to misbranding and undeclared allergen, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today. The product may contain pistachio (tree nuts), a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label.

The ready-to-eat mortadella deli meat products were produced on March 27, 2023, March 30, 2023, and April 4, 2023.

More information is available on the USDA’s website, click here.

Consumer product recalls

Consumer product recalls this week include allergy relief, cold and cough tablets, off-road vehicles, alloy stems for road bikes, pepper mills, adult bike helmets, mini refrigerators, Target candles, and waffle makers. The information was provided by the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

PhysiciansCare brand allergy relief, cold and cough tablets sold on Amazon recalled

PhysiciansCare brand allergy relief, cold and cough tablets sold on Amazon recalled. (CPSC)

Name: PhysiciansCare Allergy, Allergy Plus and Cold and Cough

Hazard: The recalled products contain diphenhydramine hydrochloride and acetaminophen which must be in child resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA). The packaging of the products is not child resistant, posing a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.

Remedy: Refund

This recall involves PhysiciansCare brand Allergy caplets with item number 90036, Allergy Plus tablets with item number 90091, and Cold and Cough tablets with item numbers 90092 and 90033. They are packaged in boxes of 50, 100 and 250 tablets/caplets. The item numbers are printed on the top right corner of the box.

Consumers should immediately store the recalled products in a safe location out of reach of children and contact Acme United for information on how to dispose of the products and receive a refund of Acme United’s average selling price of between $5 and $19.

More information can be found on the CPSC’s website, click here.

Polaris off-road vehicles recalled due to fire hazard

Polaris off-road vehicles recalled due to fire hazard. (CPSC)

Name: Model Year 2021-2023 RZR Pro XP 4 and Model Year 2022-2023 RZR Turbo R 4 vehicles Recreational Off-Road Vehicles

Hazard: A fuel leak can occur at the fuel pump assembly joint on the fuel tank in close proximity to a hot surface, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy: Repair

This recall involves certain VINs of model year 2021-2023 RZR Pro XP 4 and Model Year 2022-2023 RZR Turbo R 4 vehicles. The recalled vehicles were sold in the following colors: black, blue, graphite, gray, navy blue, titanium metallic, metallic, orange, red, silver and white. The recalled vehicles were sold in a four-seat configuration. POLARIS is stamped on the front grille and POLARIS and RZR are printed on the sides of the vehicles. The model name is also printed on the side of the chassis. The VIN is located on the vehicle’s frame in the left rear wheel well.

More information can be found on the CPSC’s website, click here.

Alloy stems for road bikes recalled due to crash, injury hazards

Alloy stems for road bikes recalled due to crash, injury hazards. (CPSC)

Name: Shimano PRO Vibe Alloy stems for road bicycles

Hazard: The recalled bicycle stems can crack and break while in use and cause the rider to lose control, posing a risk of injury to the user in a crash.

Remedy: Replace

This recall involves PRO Vibe Stem (Alloy) model black bicycle stems for road bicycles. The PRO Vibe stems were sold separately and installed by bicycle stores. The recalled stems have a silver ‘V’ logo on the faceplate of the stem and the forward-facing mounting bolts.

Consumers should immediately stop using bicycles with PRO Vibe alloy handlebar stems and take them to the place where purchased or a Shimano authorized retailer to determine if the stem on their bike is included in the recall and for a free replacement stem and free installation.

More information can be found on the CPSC’s website, click here.

Wegmans pepper mills recalled due to laceration hazard

Wegmans pepper mills recalled due to laceration hazard. (CPSC)

Name: Cole & Mason 505WEG Pepper Mills Item Number H50501PWE

Hazard: The recalled pepper mills contain a metal grinding mechanism that lets off metal “shards” for the first 10 grinds, posing a laceration hazard.

Remedy: Refund

This recall involves Cole & Mason 505WEG Pepper Mills (sold empty) with Item Number H50501PWE. They are clear acrylic and measure about 6 inches high. Cole & Mason 505WEG and the Item Number H50501PWE are printed on the pepper mills.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled pepper mills and return them to Wegmans for a full refund. Wegmans is directly contacting consumers who purchased the recalled pepper mills.

More information can be found on the CPSC’s website, click here.

Adult bike helmets recalled due to risk of head injury

Adult bike helmets recalled due to risk of head injury. (CPSC)

Name: Ventura Adult Bike Helmets

Hazard: The recalled helmets do not comply with the positional stability requirement of the CPSC federal safety standard for bicycle helmets. The helmets can fail to protect in the event of a crash, posing a risk of head injury.

Remedy: Refund

This recall involves Ventura Safety Adult Bike Helmets in size Medium (M), fitting a head circumference of about 21¼ to 22¾ inches, with model numbers 731434, 731436, 733192 or 733194. The model numbers are located on a manufacturer sticker inside the helmets. The recalled helmets were sold in white carbon, neon yellow and white/pink and white/orange color combinations. The helmets have a removable black visor, black straps and a black buckle. Ventura is written on the front of the helmet visor and on the left and right sides of the helmet. A factory production sticker is also located inside the helmet with a product code beginning with S-166 followed by the month/year of production (from October 2017 through January 2023).

More information can be found on the CPSC’s website, click here.

Kell Electronic recalling mini refrigerators due to burn hazard

Kell Electronic recalling mini refrigerators due to burn hazard. (CPSC)

Name: Personal Chiller Mini Fridge Gamer Beverage Refrigerators with LED Lights

Hazard: The refrigerator’s power cord can overheat, posing a burn hazard.

Remedy: Refund, repair

This recall involves Personal Chiller Mini Fridge Gamer Beverage Refrigerators with LED Lights. They have a matte black finish exterior, lighted LED door and a remote control that has mood lighting effects. The LED lights were sold in red and blue colors. Model number K1000BK is on the back of the refrigerator. The refrigerators are 15.7 inches tall, 11.7 inches deep and 8.5 inches wide.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled refrigerator and contact Kell Electronic to receive a full refund or a replacement cord. Once unplugged, the firm is asking consumers to use scissors to cut the cord, take a photo of the cut cord then throw the cord away. Consumers will need to submit the photo to the firm to receive the full refund or replacement cord.

More information can be found on the CPSC’s website, click here.

Nearly 5 million Target candles recalled due to laceration, burn hazards

Nearly 5 million Target candles recalled due to laceration, burn hazards. (CPSC)

Name: Threshold Glass Jar Candles

Hazard: The candle’s jar can crack or break during use, posing laceration and burn hazards.

Remedy: Refund

This recall involves certain Threshold Glass Jar 5.5 ounce 1-Wick, 14 ounce 3-Wick and 20 ounce 3-Wick Candles in multiple scents. The recalled item numbers are printed on the bottom of the glass jars.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled candles and return them to any Target store for a full refund or contact Target to receive a prepaid return label to return the candles by mail.

More information can be found on the CPSC’s website, click here.

Empower Brands recalls waffle makers due to burn hazard

Empower Brands recalls waffle makers due to burn hazard. (CPSC)

Name: PowerXL Stuffed Wafflizer waffle makers

Hazard: Hot pieces of the waffle or stuffing can be expelled from the waffle maker during use or upon opening the product, posing a burn risk to consumers.

Remedy: Repair

This recall involves PowerXL Model ESWM02 (five inch) and Model ESWM03 (seven inch) Stuffed Wafflizer waffle makers. The waffle makers were sold in 11 colors including black, white, red, cinnamon, gray, lavender, lemon, ocean, slate, seafoam and sage. The PowerXL logo is located on top of the waffle maker. The product measures approximately 5 inches in diameter (Model ESWM02), or 7 inches in diameter (Model ESWM03). The model numbers and date codes are printed on a tag attached to the power cord, with all date codes included in this recall.

More information can be found on the CPSC’s website, click here.

