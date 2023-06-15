Don’t get scammed. Here’s the real website to sign up for TSA PreCheck

Scammers are after your money and your personal information with this TSA PreCheck scam.

Scammers have created fake TSA websites in an attempt to steal money and personal information from people trying to sign up for TSA PreCheck.

TSA PreCheck is a program that allows travelers to go through airport security faster. People who have TSA PreCheck do not need to remove shoes, belts, 3-1-1 liquids, laptops, or light jackets.

People interested in applying for TSA PreCheck can submit an online application and schedule an appointment at an enrollment center. TSA said the online application takes about five minutes and the in-person appointment should only take 10 minutes. The in-person appointment includes fingerprinting for a background check.

The application fee for TSA PreCheck is $78 for five years. If you’re looking to save money on the TSA PreCheck fee, you can check with your credit card company to see if they offer any benefits. The TSA has a list of credit cards that come with TSA PreCheck benefits.

“Any website claiming to allow consumers to register for TSA PreCheck that does not end in ‘.gov’ is not an official website. Consumers who are applying for TSA PreCheck cannot pay the enrollment fee online.” a TSA spokesperson said

If you or someone you know has fallen for a TSA PreCheck scam you should report it to your local police department and file a report with the Federal Trade Commission. You should also contact your bank or credit card company and let them know about the fraudulent charge.

The TSA will not reimburse people who have tried to enroll in TSA PreCheck through a fake website.