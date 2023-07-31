Power outage forces gas station to stay closed in Grosse Pointe Farms

Since Friday, the gas station at Mack Avenue and Moross Road in Grosse Pointe Farms has been without power.

That’s days without any customers, and it’s not the only unexpected cost the small business owner has run into.

“The back-to-back storms that swept through Southeast Michigan last week caused damage across the region. Winds exceeding 70 mph brought entire trees and branches down on power lines and poles, which caused outages for our customers. We know how difficult it is to be without power. That’s why we deployed 3,000 DTE workers, contractors, and out-of-state support to restore the more than 160,000 customers who were without power across the region. We restored 95% of customers within 48 hours, after which we focused our crews on the remaining 5% of affected customers with more complex repair issues. Grosse Pointe, in particular, was hard hit by the weather that, in many cases, caused catastrophic damage requiring more time to repair. We apologize to all customers who were affected by the weather-related outages, and we want to assure you that our crews are working as quickly and safely as possible to make the necessary repairs.” DTE Senior Communications Strategist Marquia Mann