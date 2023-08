Bed Bath and Beyond may be out of business, but scammers want you to believe they’re still offering unreal deals. Help Me Hank revealed Friday (Aug. 4) how they’re targeting people and how you can spot the scam.

Bed Bath and Beyond may be out of business, but scammers want you to believe they’re still offering unreal deals.

Help Me Hank revealed Friday (Aug. 4) how they’re targeting people and how you can spot the scam.