Watch out for this Woodward Dream Cruise scam

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office has issued a warning about scammers targeting people at the Woodward Dream Cruise.

Almost one million people will cruise to Woodward Avenue to enjoy the fun, the sun, and the classic cars. They will need to watch out for scammers.

Scammers are telling people that they need to pay to cruise. This is not true. The Woodward Dream Cruise is a free event.

The scammers are asking people to pay $20 to get a decal and register to drive. Drivers do not need a sticker to participate in the Woodward Dream Cruise.

The sheriff’s office said if you are approached by someone asking for a fee take their picture and contact police to report them. Do not give them money.

“Since 1995, cruis’n along Woodward Avenue during the Woodward Dream Cruise has always been a free event. Only participating community car shows require a registration fee,” event organizer Michael Lary said.