Michigan Attorney General’s office offers advice to families experiencing surprise ambulance bills

When Laura and Michael Tyrell opened the bill from Superior Ambulance, they were shocked as they were charged more than $7,500 for a trip from Troy Beaumont to Royal Oak.

Their son Wyatt was a little banged up after some horseplay with his brothers and needed an MRI. It was hardly an emergency transport, and his dad would know as he is a paramedic himself.

Superior has been exposed by Local 4 recently as they’ve had a track record of charging thousands to unbeknownst patients.

Last week, we introduced you to a Birmingham family and a Farmington Hills woman who was billed over $8,000. We got involved, and Superior immediately readjusted the bill, and in some cases, the balance was zero.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office told Local 4 that they have 23 complaints regarding Superior billing.

“Our office encourages any concerned citizens to report their complaints to LARA, and to speak with their state legislators about their experiences and encourage them to add protections for ambulance services to the surprise billing statutes,” said Kimberly Bush.