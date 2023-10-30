41º
Join Insider

Help Me Hank

Michigan Attorney General’s office offers advice to families experiencing surprise ambulance bills

Hank Winchester, Consumer Investigative Reporter

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Birmington, Farmington Hills, Troy, Royal Oak

When Laura and Michael Tyrell opened the bill from Superior Ambulance, they were shocked as they were charged more than $7,500 for a trip from Troy Beaumont to Royal Oak.

Their son Wyatt was a little banged up after some horseplay with his brothers and needed an MRI. It was hardly an emergency transport, and his dad would know as he is a paramedic himself.

Superior has been exposed by Local 4 recently as they’ve had a track record of charging thousands to unbeknownst patients.

Last week, we introduced you to a Birmingham family and a Farmington Hills woman who was billed over $8,000. We got involved, and Superior immediately readjusted the bill, and in some cases, the balance was zero.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office told Local 4 that they have 23 complaints regarding Superior billing.

“Our office encourages any concerned citizens to report their complaints to LARA, and to speak with their state legislators about their experiences and encourage them to add protections for ambulance services to the surprise billing statutes,” said Kimberly Bush.

Watch the video above for the full story.

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Hank Winchester is Local 4’s Consumer Investigative Reporter and the head of WDIV’s “Help Me Hank” Consumer Unit. Hank works to solve consumer complaints, reveal important recalls and track down thieves who have ripped off people in our community.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram

Brandon Carr is a digital content producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with WDIV Local 4 since November 2021. Brandon is the 2015 Solomon Kinloch Humanitarian award recipient for Community Service.

email

twitter