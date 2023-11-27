Help Me Hank breaks down new federal report on toy safety, rise in children injuries

DETROIT – The hunt for the perfect gift is on -- but before you buy a toy, make sure it’s a safe one.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, there are many toys for sale that are unsafe, and they have extra concerns about toys purchased online.

The agency released a 21-page report filled with detailed information about the most serious toy injuries and deaths in 2022.

As a father, it’s a horrifying read, but it’s information that can help keep your children safe.

There were 11 toy-related deaths in children 14 and younger reported to the Consumer Product Safety Commission in 2022. Most were from choking or suffocating on small parts. The agency also said there were an estimated 145,000 toy-related injuries treated in emergency departments for children 12 and younger.

“We do see too many toy injuries happening each year,” said Consumer Product Safety Commission chair Alexander Hoehn-Saric. “A lot of those are non-motorized scooters, so make sure that the toys are age-appropriate. Look for the warnings on the toys as well.”

To keep children safe, check the labels for the recommended ages and make sure what you’re getting is appropriate for the entire family.

“Even if you’re buying for an older child, think about if there are younger kids in the household too,” Hoehn-Saric said. “Make it safe for everybody.”

Consumers can also look for a certification mark that shows a toy has been independently tested for safety.

When buying online, check drop-down menus for additional safety information.

If you’re purchasing second-hand products online, check the Consumer Product Safety Commission website to make sure what you’re buying hasn’t already been recalled.

Safety experts are urging extra caution when purchasing from third-party sellers. They’re not always reputable.

“Far too often what we find is that some of these people are based overseas,” Hoehn-Saric said. “When we see a defective product and we go back and want to recall, they just disappear.”

Avoid giving water beads -- there is a national push to ban them because of multiple injuries and even deaths in children.

Toys with strong magnets should also be avoided for younger kids because of the high risk if swallowed.

Finally, if you’re gifting a bike, skates or scooter, be sure to give appropriate safety gear and be sure it fits.

Young children should always be supervised when using ride-on toys, especially in driveways where they may not be visible to others backing out.

When it comes to safety, deflated balloons and small bouncy balls were actually among the most dangerous items for younger children.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission is urging to keep small balls and toys with small parts away from children younger than 3 years old and to keep deflated balloons away from children younger than 8.

You can read the full report from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission below.