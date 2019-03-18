Building owners, city square off in court over conditions at Southfield's Sapphire Apartments

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. - The owners of Sapphire Apartments and the city of Southfield squared off in court Monday.

For years, residents have complained about conditions inside the apartments, including heating issues, plumbing problems, water leaks, mold, no air-conditioning and broken pipes.

The city wants to know why there are so many issues and what the owner, Real Estate Services Solutions, is doing to protect tenants.

Hear more about the legal battle in the video above.

