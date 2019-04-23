Company accused of towing legally parked cars in Midtown, charging huge fees to get them back

DETROIT - A towing company in Detroit is accused of illegally cars people parked in Midtown and charging the owners huge fees to get them back.

Breakthrough Towing is facing a federal lawsuit based on the allegations.

Several alleged victims banned together to share similar stories. They claim they parked legally but were still towed and forced to pay hefty fees to recover their vehicles.

Attorneys representing the group said this has to stop and the company needs to pay up.

Officials with the city of Detroit and the attorney general's office are investigating the allegations.

Breakthrough Towing is possibly working under a new name but still searching for cars to tow, according to officials.

