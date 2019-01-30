FaceTime glitch could allow someone to listen to your conversations even if you don't pick up

DETROIT - A small FaceTime glitch is creating major privacy issues as users can hear and see the person they are calling without the recipient even picking up.

The glitch impacts iPhones and iPads running iOS 12.1, and Apple PCs running macOS Mojave with the newly added Group FaceTime feature.

The technical problem went public Monday night, exposing an issue that could allow a caller to listen in on the conversations of the person they called, even if the call wasn't answered.

The problem went viral quickly, as users all over social media were outraged by the potential invasion of privacy.

Apple confirmed it started disabling the Group FaceTime feature for all users, but the issue still impacts one-on-one FaceTime calls.

How to disable FaceTime

For iOS users who want to disable the feature, go to settings, scroll down to FaceTime and toggle the FaceTime switch off.

To turn off the feature on a Mac, open the FaceTime app, go to FaceTime on the top of the screen and select "Turn FaceTime Off."

