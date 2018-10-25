Gubernatorial candidates debate Michigan water issues

DETROIT - Former State Senator Gretchen Whitmer and Attorney General Bill Schuette faced off Wednesday in their final debate before the Nov. 6 election.

One important topic discussed was the many water issues the state has seen over the years. From the Flint water crisis to Nestle paying $200 a year to pump 1.1 million gallons from Lake Michigan each day, water is a big issue for Michigan.

"We are going to expedite the replacement of the lead pipes," Whitmer said. "We are going to make sure the children of Flint have the wraparound services they need to be successful. In the meantime, we make sure everyone has access to bottled water."

Schutte said his relationship with President Donald Trump would benefit the state and problems like the Flint water crisis.

"I'm the only person on this stage who has protected families in Flint and fought for families in Flint," Schuette said. "I've started an investigation because I know families right now in Flint who only drink water from plastic bottles."

When it comes to the Flint investigation, both dodged questions on Gov. Snyder's role in the crisis.

"I am going to stay focused in making sure we expedite pipes and bottled water," Whitmer said.

"We're in the trial process right now and I never comment beyond that in any investigation," Schuette said.

As for Nestle's water deal -- the Swiss-based company pumping out millions of gallons water while paying the state only $200, making huge profits?

"The fact that Nestle is pulling the water out and selling it all over the world and we, Michiganders, are paying the price for it? It's wrong," Whitmer said. "As governor, I'm going to make this right."

"I'm opposed to any diversion of the Great Lakes' water. That's why I support the ballast discharge rules in Michigan that are tougher than federal standards," Schuette said.

