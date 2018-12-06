Help 4 the Holidays: The gift-giving guide

We’re in the full swing of the holidays and our goal is to give you a little help.

We know this season is full of fun festivities, but we also know it’s a time to buy gifts for others. Have you bought your gifts for that special someone in your life? How about a gift for that White Elephant Gift Exchange for your next holiday party?

We’ve got you covered!

We talked with SEEN Magazine’s managing editor, Stephanie Steinberg, who says this season is all about shopping local.

“We love shopping local boutiques and local stores” she said. “You don’t have to go to the Internet to go searching on Amazon to find a great gift.”

Gifts for Women

Stephanie says anything from a pajama set, to a tote bag from Shinola will put a smile on any lady’s face. There’s also a kit from the store “Dry Bar” in Birmingham that includes hair care products, a brush, and a hair dryer.

Gifts for Men

You could opt to give your guy a shaving set or something fun like a wooden pocket knife from Shinola. If your dude likes to travel, a luggage set that lets your plug in a charger while you roll is perfect for the person who’s always on the go.

Gifts for Kids

Local toy shops are full of fun games, puzzles and toys. We’ve done a couple stories on Toyology Toys, which specializes on toys and such that don’t need instructions but promote creative and out of the box play. This gift is pricey, but Juniper Books puts all the Puffin classics together, personalized with the child’s name on it.

What about that White Elephant Gift Exchange you’ve got coming up -- is there a good gift to give for that? And is there an etiquette that should be followed?

Here’s some simple do’s and don’ts:

DO: Establish some guidelines.

If you’re the host, make sure your guests know what kind of exchange game it is. There’s lots of options to choose from; homemade gifts, gag gifts, funny used gifts, new funny gifts, etc. If you’re attending the party and don’t know, ask!

DON’T: Show up empty handed.

Even if you’re running late, make sure to grab something to add to the pile…even if it’s a bottle of wine with a bow on it!

DO: Establish a price limit.

No one wants to get burned on the price.

DON’T: Don’t skimp on the gift. If you do decide to give a used, gag gift -- try to include a $10 gift card to a local coffee shop to balance it out.

Ultimate DO: Have fun with it! No matter what the rules are or if there’s a theme -- make sure you have fun with whatever you purchase for the gift exchange! Remember, when in doubt, go for a gift everyone would like!

Also – there’s a fun event happening Thursday, Dec. 6 in Detroit. It’s called the “Shop, Sip, and Stroll” where you can shop the local Detroit shops, taste good food, and sip delicious drinks.

It’s one night only -- click here to learn more!

