Help Me Hank: Faulty apartment elevators leave residents with disabilities stranded

DETROIT - The Robert Holmes Senior Housing Center in Detroit has had issues with its elevators.

One elevator has been down for more than a week and the other elevator broke down Friday. Many tenants are unable to get from floor to floor due to their wheelchairs, walkers and other mobility devices.

"There is no way I can get up there and take my medicine," said resident Mae Spencer.

Spencer isn't the only resident who's worried about the elevators.

"It's terrible," one resident said. "They should be able to fix that."

"They claim they're coming to fix it ... and it doesn't happen," another resident said. "We're catching Hell up in here."

An onsite manager who didn't want to be identified told Local 4 what was happening and why. She claims the elevators have only been down for two hours, and she and maintenance staff have called for elevator service.

Due to the elevator being down, residents have been forced to use a small elevator that causes foot traffic to build up, with waits to use the elevator reaching 30 minutes, one resident said. This is the elevator that stopped working Friday.

Later that day, one elevator was back in service. Local 4 was told parts have been ordered for the second elevator and it is expected to be back in service soon.

