Metro Detroit residents hope insurance helps cover costs of flood damage

DETROIT - With this week's floods causing millions of dollars' worth of damage across Metro Detroit, many people with insurance are hopeful they can get the financial help they need to clean up the mess or repair vehicles.

The damage was devastating in some areas, as residents saw their possessions destroyed.

Hopefully, most of the victims are insured, but that doesn't necessarily guarantee they have coverage for this type of flooding event.

Many insurance policies require a specific clause for these types of issues, such as when water is brought inside a house through a sewer line.

Flood insurance covers larger weather events, such as when water rushes through windows or doors.

Car policies for these types of events are often more forgiving.

More information about insurance

Homeowner's insurance: Experts recommend contacting your insurance agent for questions regarding converage under your homeowner's policy. This would also be a good time to double check your policy to make sure you have the coverage that you need.

Auto insurance: Flood damage to a vehicle is typically covered under the comprehensive portion of the automobile policy. The AAA claims department is available 24 hours a day via the toll-free phone line for customers to file a claim.

Helpful tips in storm, water damage situations

Home:

Remove as much water as possible by mopping and blotting.

Use fans to circulate the air to assist in drying.

Do not wait to call for professional help.

Do not use an ordinary household vacuum to remove water.

Do not use electrical appliances while on wet carpet or wet floors.

Do not go into rooms with standing water if the electricity is on.

Driving/auto:

Be aware on roadways. Water over the road could be much deeper than it looks. Also, what might look like a shallow puddle of water might be a deep pothole.

When driving in wet weather, make sure to slow down and leave room. Slowing down during wet weather driving can be critical to reducing a car's chance of hydroplaning. Also, it's important for drivers to allow ample stopping distance between cars.

Make sure to check tires for wear. Worn tires can be especially hazardous on wet roads, as they increase the possibility of hydroplaning.

