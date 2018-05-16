Port Huron jeweler who disappeared with thousands of dollars worth of jewelry sentenced to prison

PORT HURON, Mich. - A Port Huron jeweler who was found in Florida after disappearing with thousands of dollars worth of jewelry was sentenced Wednesday to 2-10 years in prison.

Police said Rick Bud Currie, 62, wanted in connection with missing jewelry from the now closed Rick Currie Master Goldsmiths at 307 Huron Ave., was arrested near Jasper, Florida.

Currie left months ago with the jewelry items, some of which were valuable family heirlooms that were left with him for repairs.

While in court, Currie apologized, saying that he disappointed his community and his family.

The Port Huron Police Department Neighborhood Enforcement Team provided information Feb. 2 to the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force Northern Florida Division that led to a traffic stop on I-75 near Jasper, police said.

Currie was taken into custody without incident. Police said a large amount of suspected stolen jewelry was discovered in his vehicle.

