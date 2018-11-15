Huntington Woods officials warn of fake water shutoff, repair workers trying to enter homes

HUNTINGTON WOODS, Mich. - Huntington Woods officials are warning residents about a possible scam involving fake water shutoff or repair workers trying to enter homes and businesses.

Officials said if work is required inside a home by city officials, the Department of Public Works will call and schedule an appointment.

During appointments, a worker will come to a home in a marked vehicle carrying a photo identification showing proper credentials, officials said.

Residents shouldn't allow anyone they don't know to enter their homes or businesses, city officials said.

Anyone with questions about employment status or the purpose of a visit should call the Department of Public Works at 248-547-1888.

