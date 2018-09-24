Money Monday: Financial planning and life expectancy

For this week's Money Monday we will tackle the fact that most people underestimate how long they will live and therefore their financial planning is likely deficient.

According to the Social Security Administration:

A man reaching age 65 today can expect to live, on average, until age 84.3.

A woman turning age 65 today can expect to live, on average, until age 86.7.

About 1 out of every four 65-year-olds today will live past age 90.

1 out of 10 will live past 100

This require solid financial planning.

Things to Think About:

Working Longer?

How Is Your Health?

Enough Risk In Portfolio?

Long Term Care?

Time to Make a Visit to your Fee Only Certified Financial Planner®.

Links to helpful articles:

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.