You can now have Amazon packages delivered to your Chevrolet vehicle by using Amazon Key app

DETROIT - If you own a 2015 or newer Chevrolet, Buick, GMC or Cadillac vehicle, you can now have a package from Amazon delivered straight to your vehicle.

This feature is on the new Amazon Key app and it is available in 37 U.S. cities and surrounding areas. More cities will be included soon. There is no extra cost for in-car delivery for Amazon Prime members with an active OnStar account.

"Partnering with Amazon to leverage our embedded in-vehicle connectivity gives Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac owners the option to conveniently receive deliveries inside their vehicle parked at home, work or near other locations in their Amazon address book," said President of General Motors North America Alan Batey. "This is another example of how we provide customers with technologies that add value and enhance the ownership experience."

To set up Amazon Key in-car delivery, you must download the Amazon Key app and opt in to link your Amazon and OnStar accounts. Once the delivery location is registered (you can add more addresses at any time), you can shop on Amazon and select the "In-Car" delivery option at checkout.

You will receive notifications on the Amazon Key app once your package is in the delivery process, and once the delivery is complete and the vehicle is relocked. Deliveries are made to a stationary car parked in a publicly accessible area, like your home driveway, on the street in front of your home or at a workplace parking lot.

"At Amazon, we are always working to make our customers' lives easier and starting today, we're excited to bring in-car delivery to Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac owners," said Amazon Vice President of Delivery Technology Peter Larsen. "(Amazon) Prime members now have another way to ensure their packages are safe and secure -- all for no additional cost."

You can see if you are eligible for in-car deliveries by visiting www.amazon.com/keyincar.

