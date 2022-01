Live in the D is giving WDIV Insiders the chance to be the Lion King “King for a Day” with tickets to the show at the Detroit Opera House and more.

The winner will win 4 tickets to the show, running Jan. 27-Feb. 20 at the Detroit Opera House, plus dinner at Savannah Blue Restaurant and a spa experience from Woodhouse Day Spa.

Enter the Insider/Live in the D contest below: