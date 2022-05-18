Win 4 tickets to new Van Gogh experience in Detroit

At Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit Detroit, you will be immersed in Van Gogh’s works – from his sunny landscapes and night scenes to his portraits and still life paintings. The installation includes the Mangeurs de pommes de terre (The Potato Eaters, 1885), the Nuit étoilée (Starry Night, 1889), Les Tournesols (Sunflowers, 1888), and La Chambre à coucher (The Bedroom, 1889), and so much more.

The ORIGINAL Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit is thrilled to announce the once-in-a-lifetime exhibit will be located at 311 E. Grand River, Detroit, MI – an extraordinary space in Detroit.

