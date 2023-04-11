🔒 Enter to win front row tickets to RAIN - A Tribute to the Beatles

RAIN - A Tribute to the Beatles is excited to announce that in addition to paying tribute to Abbey Road they will be performing your favorites from the “Rooftop Concert” as well as all of your other Beatle’s favorites! RAIN - A Tribute to the Beatles will perform at the Fox Theatre on Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 8 p.m. as part of the 2022-23 Fox Theatre Series presented by Comerica Bank.

This mind-blowing performance takes you back in time with the legendary foursome delivering a note-for-note theatrical event that is “the next best thing to seeing The Beatles!” (Associated Press). Experience the worlds’ most iconic band and come celebrate The Best of Abbey Road Live with RAIN – A Tribute to the Beatles. In addition to the updated sets that include state of the art LED, high-definition screens and multimedia content, RAIN will bring the Abbey Road album and the “Rooftop Concert” to life with the launch of the 2022 Tour.

