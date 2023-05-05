48º

Contests

Enter to win Local 4′s Mother’s Day prize package worth $3,000!

ClickOnDetroit Staff

FILE -- Generic image of someone getting their hair cut. (pixabay)

Enter our Mother’s Day giveaway to win a package of prizes that includes a makeover, an athletic club membership, a gift basket, and several gift cards.

The giveaway starts on Friday, May 5, 2023. Mother’s Day is Sunday, May 14, 2023.

The winner will receive a makeover from 6 Salon including hair, makeup and eyebrows. They will also get a 12-month single membership to the Franklin Athletic Club. It also includes two sessions with a fitness advisor and two personal training sessions.

Other prizes include:

Enter the giveaway below:

