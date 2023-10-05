Enter to win 4 tickets to Glenlore Trails Haunted Forest: CarnEvil

Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, step right up, Glenlore Trails presents The Haunted Forest: CarnEvil.

Glenlore Trail’s illuminated forest has returned for its fourth year and has transformed into this year’s theme, “CarnEvil”. Guests of all-ages will immerse themselves in an outdoor one-mile spellbinding night walk with sensory installations, supported by Bluewater Technologies, that will bring the forest to life with a dazzling display of lights, sounds, and wonder. Expect to see live performances along the trail including dancing, musicians, and theatrical moments in addition to fun and interactive games. This is a perfect family outing to celebrate the season.

