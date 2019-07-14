Enter to Win 1 of 4 Lego Nasa Apollo 11 Lunar Lander sets!

Rod Meloni is famous for taking on experts in building challenges. He's gone up against an ice sculptor in ice scultping, a decorator decorating with Ikea and bakers in baking. Now, in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the moon landing, he's going to be building Lego's new lunar landing set.

But who is an expert with Legos? Well, a kid, of course!

Rod Meloni is going to compete against a 12 year old to see who can build the better Lego lunar lander. They'll start building at 3PM on ClickOnDetroit.com on Tuesday and the competition will be broadcast through the 4, 5 and 6PM news. Whoever completes their lunar lander first will be declared the winner!

Lego's new lunar lander!

You can be a winner too. Enter our giveaway on Tuesday and you could be one of four people we'll be sending the new Lego lunar lander! Winners will be picked at random by Local 4 producers and announced on Local 4 News at 11.

