Tone muscles you didn’t even know you had with GoRowinGo Rowing Machine

We’re living in the golden age of the home workout. Online classes and affordable equipment make quality exercise more accessible than ever. And during the pandemic, it became increasingly important to be able to work out in the safety of our own homes.

Enhance your current home workout set up with a life-changing piece of equipment: the GoRowinGo Water Rower Rowing Machine. Make this full-body workout machine the centerpiece of your home gym. For a limited time, you can get it at the extra-reduced price of $570 as part of our Labor Day sale.

Exercise your arms, legs and core all at once with the GoRowinGo Rowing Machine. It works as a warmup or as your main cardio for workouts of varying intensities. High-quality pine and quiet operation and a real water wheel let you feel like you’re rowing on a pristine lake. Keep the machine in your bedroom, living room or garage to turn any space into your own personal gym.

This machine has all the features you need to customize and track your workouts. It accurately monitors time, distance, calories, strokes, pulse, total strokes and strokes per minute so you can set and beat your fitness goals. It’s designed for comfort and low-impact workouts with ergonomic foot pedals and a cushioned seat. Place your phone on the built-in stand to watch TV or movies while you exercise.

With an average of 4.2 out of 5 star reviews on Amazon, this machine is trusted by customers to deliver an optimized and hard-hitting workout.

Rowers are known for their intense workouts and the muscles they have to show for it. Get both for yourself with the GoRowinGo Water Rower Rowing Machine. Don’t miss out on the Labor Day sale price of $570, available for the next few days only.

