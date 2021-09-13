Never run out of documentaries to watch with this streaming subscription

We hope you enjoy ClickOnDeals, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. WDIV receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

If curling up on the couch at night with a comfy pillow and good documentary is your thing, you’ll want to check out this lifetime subscription to an award-winning streaming and on-demand documentary package. The CuriosityStream HD Plan: Lifetime Subscription was launched by Discovery Communications founder and media visionary John Hendricks and it’s now on sale for 20% off at $199.

This astounding documentary package contains thousands of documentaries covering things such as nature, history, science, and exclusive originals that will take you on a journey through our world and beyond.

A few examples of some of the amazing content you’ll have access to with this lifetime subscription include learning about our amazing natural world through David Attenborough, an English broadcaster, natural historian and author.

Physics master Brian Greene will broaden your perspective on space, time, and the future with stunning visuals and unrivaled storytelling in his documentaries. And don’t worry, there are thousands of more captivating programs to explore. The cool thing about this lifetime subscription is that new content is added weekly so you’ll never run out of documentaries to watch.

You can use your tablet, mobile device, desktop computer, or TV so you’ll always have to access to watch where and when you want, even without an internet connection. And if you can’t finish the entire program you can simply bookmark where you left off and tune in later.

CuriosityStream is already used by millions of people across the world and has been given a rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars on the Apple Store and 4.3 out of 5 stars on Google Play.

If you’re ready for a whole new level of education and entertainment through compelling documentaries, enter coupon STREAM25 to get an additional 25% off the CuriosityStream HD Plan: Lifetime Subscription. That brings the price down to only $149.25 (reg. $250).

