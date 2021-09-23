Add 2 more screens to your laptop with this dual monitor setup

We hope you enjoy ClickOnDeals, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. WDIV receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

Once you’ve tried the multi-monitor method, it can be hard to go back, even to take your laptop to the coffee shop. And if you haven’t tried it, you don’t know what you’re missing. By adding additional monitors to your computer, you can access more information, keep your workflow organized and see more with a single view.

Bring the multi-monitor method with you wherever you go with the Mobile Pixels TRIO: Portable Dual Screen Laptop Monitor. This plug ‘n play USB dual-screen accessory turns your laptop into a triple-screen setup in an instant. Multiple screens will upgrade your gaming, work or study experience. Do more at once, keep resources where you need them and boost your productivity with this device.

Full 270° rotation lets you adjust the viewing angle and the light, compact design means you can bring it with you anywhere. With multiple screens, you can keep important information in your line of sight and tackle tasks with many moving parts.

Create a workspace that works for you. Take notes during your Zoom calls. Keep track of all your content as you edit videos and photos. If you’re someone who likes to watch TV in one monitor while you review spreadsheets in the other, go for it! If you need a dictionary open at all times, pull that up! If you’re a gamer, you can have Discord open on one screen and your game on the other.

Successfully funded on Indiegogo and featured on BuzzFeed, Geeky Gadgets, WIRED, Boston Business Journal and more, this system has been recognized for making the multi-monitor experience portable.

Priced at $256.99, this is the ultimate all-in-one device to revamp your laptop setup. And it comes with a $20 credit that you can use on a future Mobile Pixels purchase. Whether you’re a student, artist, gamer, programmer or working professional, the Mobile Pixels TRIO: Portable Dual Screen Laptop Monitor will change how you use your laptop!

