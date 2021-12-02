Extend your phone’s battery by 17 hours when you’re on to go with this charger

This charger fully fits onto the back of your phone, so if you're used to a pop socket or phone wallet, the power bank is no different.

We hope you enjoy ClickOnDeals, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. WDIV receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

In theory, a wireless charger totally sounds like a good idea until you’re slinging a heavy brick around all day and a tangled mess of wires is overflowing from your pocket.

Or worse — you’ve had to compromise your outfit to bring a bag big enough to accommodate your contraption.

But let’s face it — with work, social life, and safety all beckoning you to have a fully charged phone, there’s no way to willingly accept a dead phone battery with open arms.

c gets the charging job done for $34.99, without the all too accustomed clutter and discomfort of typical portable batteries. It fully fits onto the back of your phone, so if you’re used to a pop socket or phone wallet, the power bank is no different.

Ad

Far too many of us are guilty of mindlessly scrolling through social media, and since it’s the biggest battery-drainer on your phone, you’ll be relieved to know that you can get at least one full recharge with the portable bank. However, if you want to share the love, you can also charge multiple devices at once.

Your phone battery’s health may have taken a few hits over the years thanks to overcharging, overcurrent, and short circuit, but no need to feel worrisome with the bank’s protection against all three of those occurrences. The bank individually targets each phone’s needs and tailors a charge specific to it.

Stay prepped for any situation with 17 hours of extended life, at a price that’s probably less than what you’ve collectively spent on chargers during the course of your phone’s life. The HyperGear 5000mAH Magnetic Power Bank is up for grabs, and your future self is asking you to be prepared for whatever by getting one for $34.99 today.

Ad

Prices subject to change.