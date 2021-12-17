Charge 3 Apple devices on this magnetic wireless charger and save $29

The StepUp Magnetic Wireless Charging Station is perfect for Apple users because it has a spot for your iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods.

There’s nothing worse than getting ready to go to bed and having to find somewhere to charge all of your wireless devices. You’re tired and your brain is tired and the last thing that you want to do is shuffle around the house looking for an empty outlet or untangle all of your charging cords. That’s why having a wireless charging station in your home or office is a necessity these days.

Not only do wireless charger stations get rid of all those messy cords, but they also keep all your wireless devices neatly in one place.

One great wireless charging station is the StepUp Magnetic Wireless Charging Station and right now you can get it on sale for just $59.99. The StepUp Magnetic Wireless Charging Station is perfect for Apple users because it has a spot for your iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods and they can all catch a charge simultaneously.

This sleek grey charging station will look good on any office desk, nightstand or kitchen counter and the cool thing about this hub is that charging docks slide away. This means that if you only need to charge your iPhone, you can slide the other docks out of the way and free up some more space. When you’re ready to charge your AirPods and Apple Watch, just slide the docks out and charge away.

If you’re wondering what iPhone’s models will work with this dock, the StepUp Magnetic Charging Station is compatible with the iPhone 12 or 13 series and comes with a USB-C Cable.

If you’re ready for clutter-free charging, right now you can get the StepUp Magnetic Wireless Charging Station for just $59.99. That’s a savings of 33% off the regular price of $89 but only for a short time.

