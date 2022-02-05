Get this Lenovo smart tablet for just $139.99

We hope you enjoy ClickOnDeals, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. WDIV receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

A smart tablet can be a portal into other worlds. These worlds can be books, movies, TV shows, games, podcasts, work, creative projects, and more. If you’re ready to invest in your first smart tablet or upgrade an old one, look no further than the Lenovo Smart Tab M8, which comes with a smart charging station and Google Assistant connection capability.

This tablet has an eight-inch display and will fit in your hands, or propped up on its stand so you can surf the web, watch your favorite videos, chat with friends – you name it. 1280x800 resolution gives you a clear picture to enjoy all your favorite screen time activities. The quad-core processor will give you a smooth user experience while displaying beautiful graphics. When you don’t have your favorite headphones handy, the Dolby Atmos®-tuned speakers will deliver quality sound. Ensure that your fun lasts with the convenient smart charging station.

Backed with Android 9.0 software, you can use the Lenovo Smart Tab M8 to download apps, games, movies, music, and eBooks through the Google Play store. Keep everything at your fingertips with the 32GB internal storage and use the microSD card slot to expand storage as needed. Once you customize your tablet with your favorite content and apps, you can use it to unwind after a long day, stay entertained on long flights, and communicate with loved ones.

Connect your tablet to Google Assistant to control your lights, heat, music, security system, and more with your voice for the ultimate smart home experience. With an average of 4.4 out of 5 stars from over 1,000 reviews, this tablet can be your ticket to an easier, more connected life.

While tablets can cost hundreds, and even thousands of dollars, the Lenovo Smart Tab M8 with Smart Charging Station & Google Assistant is affordable at just $139.99. Use it to find your own portal into vast virtual worlds.

