We hope you enjoy ClickOnDeals, brought to you in connection with Fanatics. WDIV receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

We’ve got your brand new jersey for the Detroit Lions No. 2 pick of gear for the 2022 NFL Draft! You’ll be the first on your block to own one!

Plus, check out this Jared Goff Detroit Lions Nike Game Jersey is available now in sizes small to 3XL as well as a Nike Legend women’s jersey. Check out this jersey also available in home White.

Jared Goff Detroit Lions jersey (Fanatics)

All your top selling Detroit Lions gear can be found right here!