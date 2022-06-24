Get pumped with Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren Detroit Pistons jerseys

We hope you enjoy ClickOnDeals, brought to you in connection with Fanatics. WDIV receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

The Pistons made a big splash in the 2022 NBA and two top picks are now headed to Detroit. Here’s your chance to get in early and get your replica jerseys before the season begins.

The Jaden Ivey Detroit Pistons Nike 2022 NBA Draft First Round Pick Swingman Jersey Icon Edition is available in size small to 2XL. Or, you can customize a Jalen Duren Nike Jersey of your own.

Plus, there’s still opportunity to grab a sweet homecourt Cade Cunningham Detroit Pistons Nike 2021/22 Swingman Jersey Association Edition.

Detroit Pistons Cade Cunningham jersey (via Fanatics)

And check out these snappy Detroit Pistons Rock Em Socks Youth Allover Sketched Crew Socks!

Detroit Pistons socks (via Fanatics)

You can pick up your own New Era 2022 NBA Draft 59FIFTY adjustable hat, or fitted hat available now.

Detroit Pistons NBA Draft hat (via Fanatics)

And, a super slick Detroit Pistons Starter Tricolor Remix Raglan Full-Snap Jacket is ready for game day.

Detroit Pistons jacket (via Fanatics)

Get ready to cheer on the Pistons for an exiting season to come! See the full list of Pistons gear available here.