Get shopping with these super saving Insider Deals

We hope you enjoy Insider Deals, brought to you in connection with MorningSave.com. WDIV receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

Are you ready for some amazing deals that everyone in the family will love? Good, because we can’t wait to share them with you.

We have some awesome deals that are not to be missed, so get ready for some practical items that you can use around the house, and when you’re on the go.

To get shopping for these exclusive Insider Deals, just click the link here and look for Insider Deals. It’s that easy!

First up is something to up your photo game. We love digital photo frames, right? They make a perfect gift because you can easily see photos of your favorite people and places without a limit of just one picture.

But this Evatronic 11-inch Digital Photo Frame goes beyond that. In addition to photos, you can add videos, music, view the time, check the calendar and even get the temperature for the day. From grandma to her grandkids, everyone can easily send photos and videos to your frame with the convenient app or email. You can also add media via a TF card, USB drive or included USB cable. We know changing out the old pictures in actual frames is a bit cumbersome, but this is a great way to share and display more than 40,000 images or video clips.

You may have seen this Digital Picture Frame for as much as $170, but with this exclusive Insider Deal, you can get yours for $59.99 -- a giant savings of 65%. At this price, you should definitely stock up.

Now that school is back in session (and work hasn’t stopped) let’s get comfy with this Memory Foam Seat Cushion! Whether you’re working, driving, gaming or just lounging, let’s make it as cozy and comfortable as possible.

This cool & heat memory foam seat cushion is made with a deluxe memory foam core. One side features a cooling gel layer, while the reverse offers a heated option. The best part is that the cover is washable and removable, and it even features a carry handle. You can even match your seating color scheme, because this cushion comes in black, fray tan and navy, so get creative!

A cushion like this one is usually as much as $65, but with this amazing Insider Deal, you can get one for $19.99 -- a huge discount of 69%.

Next up is something for any home with a baby, or will soon have a baby. This item will help you sleep soundly knowing your baby is, too!

The Black + Decker Smart Video Baby Monitor gives a crystal clear live feed of your baby’s room, plus tracks their sleep, breathing motion and growth. That’s not all! It alerts when a baby is crying, if their face becomes covered, if the room is too hot or they begin to stir. Let’s say the baby moved around a bit and you need a better angle? Easily adjust the camera with a pan, zoom and tilt functions. And two-way audio talk-back comforts your baby with the sound of your voice Oh, and you can also play five different soothing sounds.

The monitor can be connected through the screen at home and on an app on your phone that sends instant activity notifications. Rest assured the video is transmitted via a secured channel, so you’re the only one who can hear and see your baby.

You’ve likely seen this monitor for as much as $200, but with this insane Insider Deal you can get one for $49.99 -- an impressive 75% off. Now, that’s a great deal

Now, let’s get cooking! A chef’s truest companions in the kitchen are their knives, and ensuring that you’re using not only the right knife for the task at hand, but the best knife, is something Cuisinart can help you with.

This Cuisinart 17-piece Classic Hammered Stainless Knife Block set has everything from an 8-inch chef knife to kitchen shears to handle your slicing, dicing and chopping. The blades are made from stainless steel and have a slip-resistant handles for superior balance and control. Plus, it’s backed by Cuisinart’s lifetime warranty!

And we have to mention that this set is simply beautiful, and will look great along any kitchen decor. You have likely seen this set for $189, but with this exclusive Insider Deal, you can save a whopping 63% and get your set for just $69.99.

To get shopping, just click or tap the link here and look for the Insider Deals. Remember these are only available while supplies last, so don’t miss out. Happy shopping and happy saving!