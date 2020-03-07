Bernie Sanders to host town hall meeting Monday at UM Dearborn

DEARBORN, Mich. – A town hall event will take place Monday at 6:30 p.m. at the University of Michigan Dearborn campus’ Fieldhouse.

The school notified students Friday of the event that would close down the Fieldhouse and its parking lot. All events scheduled in the Fieldhouse have been relocated or canceled.

Doors will open at 4:30 p.m.

The school recommends students, school staff and visitors to use Lot G, the parking lot nearest to The Henry Ford Estate instead. Level 3 of the parking structure will also be open at no charge for students, faculty, staff and guest parking

Between 200 and 300 people are expected and residents have been warned to expect increased traffic around campus Monday.

The event will take place about an hour before Joe Biden’s event in Detroit.

