Joe Biden to visit Detroit, Grand Rapids for ‘Get Out the Vote’ event Monday

DETROIT – Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden is planning to be in Detroit on Monday for a “Get Out the Vote” event.

The former Vice President will be in Michigan just a day before the state’s primary election on Tuesday, March 10.

Biden will be at the Renaissance High School on Outer Drive at about 7 p.m. Monday. He will have an event in Grand Rapids earlier in the day.

Biden experienced a surge with big wins this week on Super Tuesday. He is leading all Democratic candidates with 596 delegates.

