Joe Biden to visit Detroit, Grand Rapids for ‘Get Out the Vote’ event Monday

Dave Bartkowiak Jr.

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a primary election night rally Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
DETROIT – Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden is planning to be in Detroit on Monday for a “Get Out the Vote” event.

The former Vice President will be in Michigan just a day before the state’s primary election on Tuesday, March 10.

Biden will be at the Renaissance High School on Outer Drive at about 7 p.m. Monday. He will have an event in Grand Rapids earlier in the day.

Biden experienced a surge with big wins this week on Super Tuesday. He is leading all Democratic candidates with 596 delegates.

