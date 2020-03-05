39ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

39ºF

Decision 2020

How many delegates does Michigan have?

Dave Bartkowiak Jr.

Tags: Michigan Primary, Michigan Elections, Delegates, Michigan Delegates, Democrat, Primary, Vote, Ballot, Michigan Election, Voters, Decision 2020, Local, 4YI, Democratic National Convention, DNC, Delegate
State of Michigan as shown on a map of the Eastern United States.
State of Michigan as shown on a map of the Eastern United States. (Google)

DETROIT – Michigan is one of seven states holding primaries on March 10.

It’s a closed primary, with 147 delegates up for grabs, of which 125 are allocated based on results.

You can track each candidates’ delegates count here:

The Democratic National Convention (DNC) explains how it distributes delegate votes in its “CALL For the 2020 Democratic National Convention" -- see here.

Read more:

4YI -- Ask us a question about Metro Detroit or Michigan

What do you have questions about in Metro Detroit or Michigan that you’d like us to investigate?

Welcome to 4YI, the place where you can ask us those questions. We will work to track down the answer(s).

Just fill out this quick form to send us a note:

_

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: