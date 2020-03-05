How many delegates does Michigan have?
DETROIT – Michigan is one of seven states holding primaries on March 10.
It’s a closed primary, with 147 delegates up for grabs, of which 125 are allocated based on results.
You can track each candidates’ delegates count here:
The Democratic National Convention (DNC) explains how it distributes delegate votes in its “CALL For the 2020 Democratic National Convention" -- see here.
