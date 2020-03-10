Democratic presidential hopefuls campaign in Michigan on eve of primary election

DETROIT – The pressure is on the Bernie Sanders campaign to pull off a win in Michigan and both campaigns were in town pushing for last-minute votes.

The Biden campaign held a rally at Renaissance High School in Detroit and the event brought plenty of supports and protesters.

“I’m counting on you in a big way, Michigan,” Biden said.

He was joined by Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Sen. Corey Booker and Kamala Harris.

There were about 20 protesters who were carrying Green New Job signs and protesting Biden’s record on NAFTA.

Earlier in the day Bernie Sanders held a roundtable at Detroit Metro Airport on the coronavirus outbreak.

