Watch live: Bernie Sanders holds coronavirus roundtable at Detroit Metro Airport
ROMULUS, Mich. – Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Bernie Sanders is holding a coronavirus public health roundtable Monday afternoon at the Westin hotel at Detroit Metro Airport.
The senator is campaigning ahead of Tuesday’s Michigan Primary Election.
- Watch the roundtable live here beginning at 3:15 p.m.
Sanders will be joined by medical professionals and national and state public health leaders, including National Nurses United (NNU) President Deborah Burger, RN; former Special Assistant, Assistant Secretary of Defense for Nuclear Chemical and Biological Defense Programs at the Department of Defense Greg Whitten; Director of the Yale Center for Infectious Disease Modeling and Analysis (CIDMA), and Burnett and Stender Families Professor of Epidemiology (Microbial Diseases) Dr. Alison Galvani; physician, epidemiologist, public health expert, and former health commissioner for the City of Detroit Dr. Abdul El-Sayed; and board-certified Family Medicine physician and health care advocate Dr. Victoria Dooley.
