Watch live: Bernie Sanders holds coronavirus roundtable at Detroit Metro Airport

ROMULUS, Mich. – Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Bernie Sanders is holding a coronavirus public health roundtable Monday afternoon at the Westin hotel at Detroit Metro Airport.

The senator is campaigning ahead of Tuesday’s Michigan Primary Election.

Watch the roundtable live here beginning at 3:15 p.m.

Sanders will be joined by medical professionals and national and state public health leaders, including National Nurses United (NNU) President Deborah Burger, RN; former Special Assistant, Assistant Secretary of Defense for Nuclear Chemical and Biological Defense Programs at the Department of Defense Greg Whitten; Director of the Yale Center for Infectious Disease Modeling and Analysis (CIDMA), and Burnett and Stender Families Professor of Epidemiology (Microbial Diseases) Dr. Alison Galvani; physician, epidemiologist, public health expert, and former health commissioner for the City of Detroit Dr. Abdul El-Sayed; and board-certified Family Medicine physician and health care advocate Dr. Victoria Dooley.