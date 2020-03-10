41ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

41ºF

Decision 2020

Live coverage: Michigan Presidential Primary Election on March 10, 2020

Dave Bartkowiak Jr.

Tags: Michigan Elections, Michigan Primary, Michigan, Election, Elections, Primary, Voting, Live Coverage, Coverage, Results, Michigan Election Results, MARCH 10 2020 MICHIGAN PRIMARY ELECTION RESULTS

DETROIT – We’re monitoring all voting and results on this Michigan Presidential Primary Election day.

You can track Michigan Presidential Primary results right here:

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: