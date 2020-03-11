All 3 counties approve Detroit Institute of Arts millage renewal

Wayne, Macomb and Oakland counties voted to approve a millage renewal for the Detroit Institute of Arts on March 10, 2020.

The renewal passed with overwhelming support in all three counties.

The millage was first approved by voters in August 2012, which included a 0.2 millage (property tax) to fund the Detroit Institute of Arts. The DIA entered into service agreements with each county’s Art Authority to provide these benefits to county residents:

Free unlimited general museum admission

Discounted special exhibition tickets

Free school field trips with free bus transportation

Free group visits for seniors on Thursdays, with exclusive programs, and free bus transportation

Expanded teacher professional development programs

Curriculum development with school systems

Expanded community partnerships

Find the latest election results and news here.