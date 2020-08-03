Michigan Primary Election Results for Oakland County on Aug. 4, 2020

The 2020 Michigan Primary Election is Aug. 4. You can find results Oakland County races here.
Note: Due to an increase in mail-in voting, reporting of results is expected to be slower than in previous elections. Polls close at 8 p.m. in Metro Detroit.
Related: Latest Election news, results
Oakland County races:
County-wide races:
- Oakland County Executive
- Oakland County Prosecuting Attorney
- Oakland County Sheriff
- Oakland County Clerk
- Oakland County Treasurer
- Oakland County Commissioner races
Results by community:
- Addison Township
- Auburn Hills
- Bloomfield Hills
- Bloomfield Township
- Brandon Township
- Commerce Township
- Franklin
- Groveland Township
- Highland Township
- Holly Township
- Independence Township
- Lyon Township
- Milford Township
- Oak Park
- Oakland Township
- Orion Township
- Oxford Township
- Rochester
- Rochester Hills
- Rose Township
- Royal Oak Township
- Springfield Township
- South Lyon
- Troy
- Waterford Township
- West Bloomfield Township
- White Lake Township
Michigan Primary Election Results 2020
Find more Michigan Primary Election Results here.
🌟 Become an Insider 🌟
Introducing WDIV Insider: A new way for loyal Local 4 fans to gain access and customize your ClickOnDetroit news experience. This new and free membership is our way of saying thank you — and your way of getting in on the news action. WDIV Insiders will gain exclusive access to the Local 4 team and station, including personalized messages, offers and deals to big events, and an elevated voice in our news coverage. Learn more about WDIV Insider - and sign up here!