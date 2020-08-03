Michigan Primary Election Results for St. Clair County on Aug. 4, 2020

The 2020 Michigan Primary Election is Aug. 4. You can find results for St. Clair County races here.
Note: Due to an increase in mail-in voting, reporting of results is expected to be slower than in previous elections. Polls close at 8 p.m. in Metro Detroit.
St. Clair County races:
County-wide races:
Results by community:
- Burtchville Township
- China Township
- Clay Township
- Clyde Township
- Columbus Township
- Fort Gratiot Township
- Grant Township
- Kenockee Township
- Kimball Township
- Mussey Township (Village of Capac)
- Port Huron Township
- Riley Township
- St. Clair Township
- Yale
Michigan Primary Election Results 2020
Find more Michigan Primary Election Results here.
🌟 Become an Insider 🌟
Introducing WDIV Insider: A new way for loyal Local 4 fans to gain access and customize your ClickOnDetroit news experience. This new and free membership is our way of saying thank you — and your way of getting in on the news action. WDIV Insiders will gain exclusive access to the Local 4 team and station, including personalized messages, offers and deals to big events, and an elevated voice in our news coverage. Learn more about WDIV Insider - and sign up here!