Michigan Primary Election 2020 is today: What you need to know

The 2020 Michigan Primary Election is Aug. 4. Here’s what you need to know.

Voters who haven’t already voted by mail will head to local voting precincts to cast their votes in important local races across Southeast Michigan.

Results: Follow results after polls close in Metro Detroit right here on ClickOnDetroit

Note: Due to an increase in mail-in voting, reporting of results is expected to be slower than in previous elections. Polls close at 8 p.m. in Metro Detroit. Here’s what else you need to know:

Are polls still open for in-person voting today?

Yes, polls will be open for voters on August 4 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. -- as they are for all Michigan elections.

You can still submit your mail-in ballot

Absentee ballots can be returned by dropping it off at your local clerk’s office or drop box (if available) by 8 p.m. on August 4. No postage is required for this option.

Click here to find the location and contact information of your local clerk . To determine if your local clerk has a drop box available to receive absentee ballots, contact their office directly.

Ballots can be tracked online here after they’ve been dropped off or mailed.

Can I still register to vote?

Yes, Michigan has same-day voter registration. Just visit your local clerk’s office to register.

How can I look up my voting precinct?

The Michigan Secretary of State Voter Information Center allows you to: Verify your Voter Registration OR Find your Polling Place.

Do I need my voter registration card in order to vote in person?

No. As long as you are in the correct polling location, your name will appear on the registration list supplied to your precinct.

The Voter Identification Card is for your reference and is not required to vote. If you did not receive or lost the Voter Identification Card, call your local Clerk for a replacement or visit the Michigan Voter Information Center to check your registration status.

When you go to the polls to cast a ballot, you will be asked to produce photo identification. The requirements are the result of a 1996 law determined to be enforceable by the Michigan Supreme Court in 2007.

The following types of photo ID are acceptable:

Michigan driver's license or state-issued ID card

Driver’s license or personal identification card issued by another state

Federal or state government-issued photo identification

U.S. passport

Military ID with photo

Student identification with photo from a high school or accredited institution of higher learning

Tribal identification card with photo

The ID does not need your address. If you do not have photo ID or do not bring it with you to the polls, you may still vote. Simply sign an affidavit stating that you are not in possession of photo identification. Your ballot is included with all others and is counted on Election Day.

Can I wear election-related clothing to the polls?

Michigan has prohibited the practice of displaying election-related materials at the polls for decades. This includes clothing and buttons as well as materials such as pamphlets, fliers and stickers. You cannot display such items in the polling place or within 100 feet of an entrance to a polling place. If you go to the polls with a shirt or button bearing election-related images or slogans, you will be asked to cover or remove it.

ClickOnDetroit will compile Michigan election results. You can check those results here.

When are the next elections after August 4?

November 3, 2020: General election

Have a question? Let us know

Fill out our 4YI form here and we’ll find the answers for you.

🌟 Become an Insider 🌟

Introducing WDIV Insider: A new way for loyal Local 4 fans to gain access and customize your ClickOnDetroit news experience. This new and free membership is our way of saying thank you — and your way of getting in on the news action. WDIV Insiders will gain exclusive access to the Local 4 team and station, including personalized messages, offers and deals to big events, and an elevated voice in our news coverage. Learn more about WDIV Insider - and sign up here!