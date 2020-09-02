Trump campaign says it’s reached 5 million Michigan voters so far

The Trump campaign in Michigan has reached nearly half of Michigan’s population in the effort to reelect the President, according to a release from the campaign sent Monday.

“Trump Victory Michigan is operating the most advanced campaign in the history of the Great Lakes State with tens of thousands of volunteers engaged and more staff on the ground than when President Trump won in 2016,” campaign spokesperson Chris Gustafson said.

Gustafson said the campaign defines “voters engaged” as total calls and doors knocked, not including text messages. He did not say whether engagement also meant interaction.

The campaign said it has brought more than 1,500 volunteers and staffers on board to go door-to-door nationwide. Door-to-door and in person events picked back up in June, despite strict social distancing rules in place. According to the release, volunteers and staff follow all state and local guidance while campaigning.

Gustafson said much of the 2020 campaign infrastructure was left behind from the 2016 campaign as “permanent, data-driven ground game.” Those campaign workers who were added have pushed the number of volunteers and staff above the campaign’s total in Michigan in 2016.

On the ground campaigning has been difficult and, in most cases, non-existent during the pandemic with the spread of coronavirus making it impossible to hold the large rallies that propelled then candidate Donald Trump to winning the 2016 election.

Trump has only held one similar style rally this year, which was in Tulsa, Okla. The campaign boasted the event had more than one million ticket requests but was only attended by roughly 6,000 supporters. In early August, Trump said he would not be holding in person rallies for the remainder of the campaign.

The campaign has had several in person events without the President. Last week, Vice President Mike Pence visited Traverse City. Ivanka Trump, Mr. Trump’s daughter and White House Advisor is set to visit GM’s Technical Learning University in Warren on Wednesday.

In response to the Trump campaign’s voter outreach the Biden campaign touted its plan to reach voters virtually.

“We’re running a active, energetic campaign that is directly engaging Michiganders in evert single part of the state while ensuring the health and safety of our staff, volunteers, and Michigan voters,” Biden For President Michigan State Director Eric Hyers said.

Hyers added their campaign made more than 1 million calls in the first 12 days of August. A staffer with the Biden campaign also said they have 2000 organizers currently working on the campaign.

Currently, Mr. Biden holds a 6 point average lead in Michigan over Mr. Trump. There have been conflicting polls in recent days giving both candidates an advantage as the race narrows and the election nears.