President Trump blames Democratic leaders for Detroit’s crime problem during speech

DETROIT – President Donald Trump made controversial remarks targeting Democrats while speaking at the Republican National Convention Thursday night.

During his acceptance speech he blamed the rising crime rates in major American cities on Democratic mayors who run them.

“There is violence and danger in the streets of many Democrat-run cities throughout America. This problem could easily be fixed if they wanted to. Just call, we’re ready to go in. We will take care of your problem in a matter of hours. Just call. We have to wait for the call. It is too bad we have to, but we will have to wait for the call,” said the president while speaking.

Detroit and Mayor Mike Duggan were among those targeted. The president’s comments come after days of protests in opposition to an increase in the presence of federal agents throughout Detroit.

Duggan and Detroit Police Chief James Craig both supported the current number of federal officers in the city which were sent as part of Operation Legend, a seven city campaign.

When asked about whether he felt the need to call the president for more federal intervention, Duggan pointed to the administration’s response to the pandemic saying, “the administration told us to ’just call’ if we need help responding to COVID. We called and are still waiting,” said Duggan.