Biden campaign to microtarget Michigan women in new ads

DETROIT – The campaign for former Vice President Joe Biden announced it would begin targeting voters in Oakland and Wayne counties with new ads about the White House response to the coronavirus pandemic and the start of the school year.

According to the campaign, the ads, which Local4 was given advanced copies of, will feature women from the towns where the ads will be aimed. The testimonials will run on Facebook specifically and will include women from Mount Pleasant, Harper Woods, Bloomfield Hills and Dearborn. Most of the women are mothers of students. One is a teacher. Each tells their story about the struggles of restarting the school year during the pandemic what they or their children will miss out on without being able to have a normal year placing the blame on the Trump Administration.

“I have 12-year-old eighth graders, triplets, getting ready to go back to school that are not going to be able to go back to school because of how the current administration has handled this,” a woman named Lori says in one of the videos.

“President Trump didn’t have a plan to address COVID-19 when it was first emerging, and he still doesn’t have one months into this crisis. Now it’s time to go back to school, and he hasn’t done the work to get the virus under control. It didn’t have to be this bad,” Rose Dady, Biden for President Michigan Coalitions director, said in a release about the ad campaign.

The new push into the Metro Detroit suburbs comes as the campaign to reelect President Donald Trump has held recent in-person events and made efforts to reach suburban women both in Michigan and nationwide which the campaign has focused on during recent protests against racial inequality and police brutality in cities like Detroit. The counties that make up Metro Detroit were crucial to the President’s 2016 victory.

The President will, however, have to make up ground with women in Michigan, according to polling from August which showed Michigan women preferred Biden to Trump 50 percent to 37 percent. The announcement of the new ad comes as both campaigns make final pushes in the campaign to engage voters. The Trump campaign announced it had reached 5 million voters in MI early this week and the Biden campaign has been promoting virtual events across the state with the election 2 months away.

Read back: Biden campaign announces $280 million ad buy through fall