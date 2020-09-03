Joe Biden to visit Michigan Wednesday

MICHIGAN – Former Vice President Joe Biden will visit Michigan on Wednesday. It’s the first time he’s been in Michigan since the Michigan Primary on March 10.
Further details on Biden’s stop in Michigan have not been released yet.
