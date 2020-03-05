Joe Biden to visit Detroit for ‘Get Out the Vote’ event ahead of Michigan Primary

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

DETROIT – Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden is planning to be in Detroit on Monday for a “Get Out the Vote” event.

That means the former Vice President will be in Michigan just a day before the state’s primary election on Tuesday, March 10.

Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit are working to gather more details on Biden’s visit to Detroit.

Biden experienced a surge with big wins this week on Super Tuesday. He is leading all Democratic candidates with 596 delegates.

